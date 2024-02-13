MM 2.13: Maryland softball opens season at Stacy Winsberg Tournament

Maryland softball began the Lauren Karn era this past weekend, with the first-year head coach leading the Terps to a 2-3 showing at the Stacy Winsberg Tournament in Los Angeles, California.

The Terps’ first result of the season was a resoundingly positive one, as they stymied San Diego on Friday, 4-0. Sophomore Bri Godfrey pitched six innings of one-hit ball in her first Maryland start while freshman catcher Delaney Reefe and graduate first baseman Diamond Williams powered the offense with two RBIs each.

A few hours later, Karn’s squad had a chance for a signature win against No. 10 UCLA, but couldn’t hold on to an early 4-0 lead. It entered the bottom of the sixth inning up one, but UCLA All-American shortstop Maya Brady drove in the go-ahead run against Maryland’s ace, Courtney Wyche. The Bruins held on for a 6-5 victory.

Maryland failed to respond in its two games Friday, starting with a 5-3 loss to Cal State Northridge. Sophomore pitcher Kiera Boucher conceded three runs in the first 1 2⁄ 3 innings to put Maryland in an early deficit. While the Terps would rally to tie the game in the fourth, CSUN went back ahead in the fifth.

Maryland then suffered an extra-inning defeat to Loyola Marymount, 4-3. It scored twice in the top of the eighth to go up 3-1, but freshman Julia Shearer, after seven outstanding innings, allowed five straight baserunners with two outs.

The Terps responded Sunday in dominant fashion, downing LMU, 8-1. Reefe continued her hot weekend with a grand slam in the second inning to give the Terps a 5-0 advantage. She finished with six RBIs in the tournament.

Wyche earned her first win of the season behind an eight-strikeout, two-hit complete game.

Maryland will be back in action next weekend when it competes in the Lion Classic.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo shared his takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win at Illinois.

Maryland men’s lacrosse climbed one spot in this week’s media poll to No. 4. Terps women’s lacrosse remained at No. 9 nationally following its win over Saint Joseph’s.