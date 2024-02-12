MM 2.12: Maryland wrestling downs Michigan State for second conference win of the season

Maryland wrestling collected its second conference win of the season when it took down Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, 28-15.

The Terps (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) had lost four consecutive duals before Sunday’s triumph, which marked their fourth-ever Big Ten win and first time winning multiple Big Ten duals in a single season since joining the league.

Maryland got out ahead early, 6-0, following a forfeit, and never looked back. Braxton Brown’s win by technical fall extended the Terps’ lead to double digits.

Following a Michigan State victory at 141 pounds, Ethen Miller provided another technical fall victory to replenish a 13-point advantage for the Terps.

Dominic Solis delivered Maryland a crucial sudden-death victory in his 174-pound bout before Jaxon Smith sealed the deal by beating Kael Wisler by way of technical fall.

The Terps will conclude conference play next weekend when they travel to take on No. 14 Rutgers.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball fell to Ohio State, 79-75. Andrew Chodes had the game story and discussed the Terps’ late-game woes.

Jack Parry recapped Terps women’s basketball’s win over Illinois.

Max Schaeffer wrote about No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s win over No. 12 Loyola (Md.).

Maryland women’s lacrosse downed Saint Joseph’s, 16-3. Jordan Fine had the story.

Brinkley Smith looked at Terps wrestling’s up-and-down season.

Maryland softball won two of its first five games of the 2024 season. On Saturday, it beat San Diego but fell to No. 10 UCLA. It then lost Sunday to Cal State Northridge before splitting a doubleheader with Loyola Marymount.

Maryland 8, LMU 1



Courtney Wyche pitches 7 shutout innings with 8 K’s, 34th complete game

Freshman Delaney Reefe hits a grand slam for her first college HR

Diamond Williams hits her first HR as a Terp



https://t.co/36IHHeBx7p#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/OoUV5kiMbM — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 11, 2024

Maryland gymnastics outlasted No. 24 Nebraska, 196.675-196.125.

Terps tennis split its weekend matches, defeating William & Mary, 4-3, but falling to VCU, 3-4.

Maryland track and field competed in its penultimate indoor competition of the regular season.