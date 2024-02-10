Maryland wrestling hoping to build late-season momentum

By Brinkley Smith

Despite its efforts this season, Maryland wrestling has come up short against Big Ten opponents. However, the Terps have ambitions of turning things around and pulling out a win this Sunday.

Maryland’s first conference win this season came against Northwestern, 29-15, on Jan. 14. Since joining the league ahead of the 2014-2015 academic year, the Terps have been unable to secure two conference wins in a season.

“Having more than one Big Ten win is a part of [our] expectation,” captain Dom Solis said. “Mentally, this would give us huge momentum heading into our final duals of the season and give us an edge at the Big Ten conference tournament.”

The Terps started the season strong with a blowout victory over American U, before placing fourth at the Tiger Style Invite. But their momentum was halted when they received their first loss of the season against No. 18 Pittsburgh.

As the season progressed, the Terps were able to pick up an easy win against Morgan State, 35-6, before taking their second loss off the season by a resilient Big Ten opponent: No. 13 Michigan.

After beating Northwestern, Maryland’s lost four consecutive meets to Big Ten opponents. No. 7 Ohio State took charge in a 38-4 result, No. 1 Penn State dominated Maryland, 42-6, and No. 10 Minnesota controlled the Terps, 30-6. Maryland lost control after six bouts against Indiana and fell short, 21-15.

“After a few tough losses, our mindset isn’t to hang our heads,” Solis said. “It’s to continue to do more.” He stressed that the team tries not to focus on previous results, but rather to “compartmentalize and focus on the task at hand.”

The Terps have two opportunities left to improve their conference record of 1-5 and overall record of 3-6. Last year, Maryland completed the regular season with an overall record of 10-9, a program-best since joining the Big Ten.

“We have been focusing on staying consistent and continuously improving,” Smith said. “We have 10 great guys in the lineup ready to compete.”