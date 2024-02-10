How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Ohio State

Following two straight losses, Maryland men’s basketball heads on the road to take on Ohio State.
Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 13-10, 5-7 Big Ten
Ohio State: 13-10, 3-9 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-10
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -3, O/U 131
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. ET
Where: Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports 1 — Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
