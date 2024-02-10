How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Ohio State

Following two straight losses, Maryland men’s basketball heads on the road to take on Ohio State.

Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Saturday’s matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 13-10, 5-7 Big Ten

Ohio State: 13-10, 3-9 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-10

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -3, O/U 131

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena — Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports 1 — Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

