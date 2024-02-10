Maryland women’s basketball at Illinois preview

After a string of four straight losses, Maryland women’s basketball got back on track Tuesday, taking down Rutgers away from home, 67-59.

Behind a strong start and balanced scoring, the Terps led by nine at half and were able to withstand a late push by the Scarlet Knights. Shyanne Sellers, Bri McDaniel, and Jakia Brown-Turner each scored in double figures, with Brown-Turner recording a double-double.

The Terps will head back on the road again this weekend to take on Illinois. The game will tip off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

What happened last time

When Illinois came to College Park on Jan. 21, a back-and-forth offensive battle ensued. In the end, behind a 30-point fourth quarter, Maryland took home a crucial 90-82 victory.

Despite all of Illinois’ starters scoring over 10 points — with senior guard Genesis Bryant notching 19 — the Terps’ best offensive showing in conference play this season powered them to their fourth conference victory of the season.

It was a close game throughout the first half, with Maryland taking just a two-point lead into the halftime break. It was led by McDaniel early, who cracked double figures in the first quarter alone. She finished with a game-high 22 points.

The second half was all about Maryland’s shooting prowess. The Terps shot 5-of-6 from distance in the half and 75% from the field in the fourth quarter.

Brown-Turner also had a standout performance, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Kubek tallied 17 points while Sellers had 14 points and nine assists.

What’s happened since

After its win over Illinois, Maryland lost four straight games before taking down Rutgers earlier this week.

The first game of the losing stretch was the most heartbreaking, as Maryland gave up a 15-point in a 79-77 overtime loss at Michigan. The Terps were then blown out by Penn State, 112-76, before taking on two top-15 opponents in No. 14 Indiana and No. 2 Iowa.

The Hoosiers outclassed the Terps, 87-73, and Caitlin Clark dropped 38 points in College Park as the Terps’ comeback bid failed in a 93-85 defeat to the Hawkeyes.

Maryland now sits eighth in the Big Ten standings.

Illinois has gone 3-2 since playing the Terps, with its most notable victory coming at Michigan, 77-64. The Illini also pulled off victories at home against Minnesota and Northwestern.

Their first loss came at the hands of No. 5 Ohio State, 67-59, after leading by 11 at the half. They then fell at Purdue in overtime, 77-72.

During the five-game stretch, junior guard Makira Cook has averaged 18.2 points per game.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s defense needs consistency. Maryland played solid defense for three quarters against Rutgers — which sits in last place in the conference — but Illinois presents a much more difficult challenge. The Terps currently allow the second-most points per game in the Big Ten (75.3).

2. Can Maryland grab an elusive road win? The Terps have been very inconsistent on the road this season, holding a 2-6 record. While some of these losses came early in the year against ranked opponents, none of their road matchups have been comfortable.

3. A crucial stretch. With just six games left in the regular season, Maryland finds itself below .500 in conference play — an unrecognizable sight in the past 20 years. However, two of its next two opponents (Illinois and Rutgers) sit below Maryland in the standings. The Terps also host Penn State next weekend, which beat them by 36 points less than two weeks ago.