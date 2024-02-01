MM 2.1: Fa’Najae Gotay to return to Maryland football

Linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay is set to return to Maryland football for a seventh season, a team spokesperson confirmed to Wes Brown of InsideMDSports.

Gotay announced earlier in the week that he will be partnering with Maryland’s name, image and likeness (NIL) collective, OneMaryland, this year.

As the spring semester begins, I am excited to announce that I'll be partnering with @onemarylandnil this year to make a difference in the community. My teammates and I can't wait to make a positive impact on the youth in the DMV. pic.twitter.com/3gM30UoIK6 — Fa'najae Gotay (@fa_gotay) January 29, 2024

Since arriving to College Park in 2018, Gotay has been consistent presence in the Terps’ defense. He appeared in 18 games over his first three seasons, including four of five in the 2020-shortened season. He suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 campaign.

The past two seasons saw the Fort Myers, Florida, native in an extended role, as he played in 24 of 26 possible games. Last season, his 48 total tackles — 28 solo — ranked sixth on the team. He also added 2 1⁄ 2 sacks and an interception on the year.

He recorded six tackles in the Terps’ win in the Music City Bowl, which led the team.

With fellow linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II previously announcing that he will also utilize his final year of eligibility at Maryland, the Terps look to be well-positioned at the position, even with former starter Jaishawn Barham off to Michigan.

