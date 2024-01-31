Maryland football lands 4-star cornerback Kevyn Humes

Maryland football received a late addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday when four-star defensive back Kevyn Humes, who reclassified from the 2025 class in December, announced that he will play for the Terps.

Thank You God pic.twitter.com/R6lfDn6P8B — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) January 31, 2024

Humes attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., and is rated by the 247Sports Composite as a blue-chip recruit, ranked as the No. 27 cornerback in his class and the No. 12 player from the state of Maryland. He is the Terps’ second-highest rated recruit in the class of 2024, behind only four-star safety Brandon Jacob. Standing at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Humes also held offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida and USC, among others.

Humes earned an All-Metro second-team selection from The Baltimore Sun this past fall after a strong season as a starting cornerback for one of the nation’s top high school squads. Also competing in track and field, he showcased his speed with a 55-meter dash time of 6.53 seconds and a 100-meter time of 11.27 seconds.

In an interview with Rivals.com, Humes cited Maryland defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as key in his decision. Abdul-Rahim left Boston College, where he offered Humes early in his recruitment, to join Maryland’s staff in early January and assume the titles of co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach for defense. It’s Abdul-Rahim’s second stint with the Terps, as he was previously on the Terps’ staff from 2016-2018. A native of Washington, D.C., he holds strong local ties and has a reputation as a strong recruiter.

After Humes’ addition, Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class includes 23 high school players, seven of which are defensive backs. The class, which entered Wednesday ranked No. 39 nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings, is now ranked No. 32 in the country.