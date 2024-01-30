 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.30: Maryland gymnastics drops first meet of the season

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

By Max Schaeffer

No. 21 Maryland gymnastics lost its first meet of the season to No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday, falling, 196.725-195.625.

The Terps’ best performance was on the floor, where they registered a team score of 49.05. Alexa Rothenbuescher scored 9.875 on the floor, the best individual score by a Terp.

Maryland, now 2-1, will host Ohio State on Sunday in its next meet.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers is day-to-day after suffering a knee injury in the team’s recent game against Penn State.

Maryland men’s lacrosse commits Oliver Skeean and Aidan Seibel performed well at the first-ever Premier Lacrosse League high school combine.

