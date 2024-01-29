MM 1.29: Maryland wrestling routed by top-ranked Penn State

Penn State is the the top-ranked wrestling team in the nation, and it showed why when it came to College Park on Sunday. The Terps won just two of the meet’s 10 matches, falling to the Nittany Lions, 42-6.

Maryland’s Braxton Brown (133 pounds) and Ethen Miller (149) won their bouts via decisions, but Penn State was entirely dominant otherwise. The Nittany Lions, who trotted out a starting lineup with four wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their weight classes, won four matches by pin, two by technical fall and another two by major decision to win their 51st straight dual.

With the loss, Maryland fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 against Big Ten competition. The Terps have three chances left to win their second conference dual of the season, something they haven’t done since joining the Big Ten in 2014. They’ll be in action next on Feb. 2 at No. 9 Minnesota, with matchups against Michigan State and No. 13 Rutgers later in the month rounding out their conference slate.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Nebraska with ease, 73-51. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Andrew Chodes provided takeaways.

Terps women’s basketball was routed by Penn State, 112-76. Ryan Alonardo recapped the defeat, with Jack Parry giving his takeaways.

During Saturday’s win, Maryland men’s basketball fifth-year forward Donta Scott became just the fifth player in program history to tally 1,500 points and 800 rebounds in their career.

Donta Scott joins an elite group



Lonny Baxter

Tom McMillen

Keith Booth

Terrence Morris pic.twitter.com/zUaCCsprMG — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 27, 2024

No. 21 Maryland gymnastics fell to No. 17 Minnesota, 196.725-195.600.

GymTerps fought hard. We will see you next Sunday back at XFINITY!



➡️ https://t.co/G7gDHBlpJa pic.twitter.com/tFHigA6m8z — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 28, 2024

At the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Maryland tennis defeated UNLV, 4-1, but lost to No. 2 Stanford, 4-0.

Maryland track and field competed at the Dr. Sanders Invitational over the weekend. Jeff Kline finished first in the men’s shot put with a distance of 19.33 meters — the fourth-best mark in Division I this season. Three other Terps finished third in their respective events: Chioma Njoku (second in women’s weight throw), Jayla Bynum (second in women’s shot put) and Eric Albright (third in men’s 800-meter dash).