Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout loss to Penn State

Maryland women’s basketball wasn’t ever in its game Sunday against Penn State. The Lady Lions had a double-digit lead for the final three quarters, eventually taking the win, 112-76.

Here are three takeaways from the contest.

Sellers was injured

When Shyanne Sellers hit the floor in the closing seconds of the first half, it was immediately clear there was a problem. She was eventually helped off of the floor and did not return with an apparent lower-body injury.

Sellers is Maryland’s leader in scoring, rebounding and assists. If she’s out for an extended period of time, it would be a massive problem for head coach Brenda Frese’s team, which already lost freshman Riley Nelson to a torn ACL.

The injury took place before one of Maryland’s toughest stretches of the season. The Terps travel back to College Park for their next two games against No. 14 Indiana and No. 5 Iowa.

The team was unable to provide additional information on Sellers’ status postgame, but if it proves to be serious, her absence could signal the curtains closing on Maryland’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

“She’s our leader, our point guard,” said Brown-Turner. “So I mean when we lose her, it’s tough.”

Maryland couldn’t defend the three

While the Terps had a bevy of issues Sunday afternoon, the biggest was the team’s inability to slow Penn State’s 3-point shooting.

Although Maryland has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten at defending the three this season — opponents were shooting only 28.8% from behind the arc — the team seemed to give up at doing so in State College.

The home team’s passing wore Maryland down, and Penn State shot 60% from behind the arc, making 16 threes — the most made by a Big Ten team in a conference game this season.

“We can’t control if they’re making a lot of shots, but we can still play our defense, still put our hand up,” Maryland guard Jakia Brown-Turner said.

Makenna Marisa did the most damage for the Lady Lions. Often creating her own shots, she went 4-for-6 from three on the afternoon.

“We had no answer, whichever defense we were in,” said Frese.

Ashley Owusu haunted the Terps

Makenna Marisa had the best scoring game against the Terps, but it was a former Maryland player whose performance was just as impactful.

Ashley Owusu spent her first three college season as a Terp, and on Sunday she was back playing against her former squad.

She started for the Lady Lions and ended up playing the most minutes of any Penn State player, finishing with a monster stat line. Owuso posted 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, achieving a plus/minus of +23.

“Clearly she had a tremendous game,” said Frese. “She’s an exceptional player, and played like I expected her to play.”