How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

By Max Schaeffer
From here on out, every game will be crucial for Maryland men’s basketball’s postseason hopes. The Terps will try to grab a second straight win when the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to College Park.
Here’s how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: 12-8, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska: 15-5, 5-4 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-4
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -5, O/U 141.5
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 12 p.m. ET
Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Md.
TV: Big Ten Network — Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 195 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
