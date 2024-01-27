How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

By Max Schaeffer

From here on out, every game will be crucial for Maryland men’s basketball’s postseason hopes. The Terps will try to grab a second straight win when the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to College Park.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 12-8, 4-5 Big Ten

Nebraska: 15-5, 5-4 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-4

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -5, O/U 141.5

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 12 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 195 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska preview

Young’s game-winner lifts Maryland men’s basketball over Iowa, 69-67

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win at Iowa

Sidelined since summer, Chance Stephens still working back from knee injury