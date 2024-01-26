MM 1.26: Maryland tennis begins season with two sweeps

By Drew Owens

Maryland tennis opened its season with back-to-back sweeps of Georgetown and George Washington last Saturday at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.

Against Georgetown, Maria Budin and Minorka Miranda won their doubles match, 6-2, and the duo of Aida Eissa and Mary Brumfield won, 6-3. Against George Washington, Miranda and Budin won their second doubles match of the day, 6-3. Diya Challa and Francesca Feodorov won their match, 6-3, and Kallista Liu and Ela Platenikova won their match, 5-3.

In singles play, Challa, Liu, Platenikova, Brumfield, Miranda and Budin all won their matches against Georgetown. Later that day, Liu, Brumfield, Budin, Feodorov, Challa and Katherine Hung finished the team’s second singles sweep of the day.

The only defeat Maryland had on Saturday was in its first doubles match against Georgetown, when Feodorov and Selma Cadar lost, 6-3.

The Terps continue their season this weekend at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

In other news

Emmett Siegel offered takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Iowa.

Ryan Alonardo gave takeaways from Terps women’s basketball loss at Michigan.

Former Maryland wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, who left the team in October citing personal reasons, will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

I will not be returning to college football.



It’s ⏰



2024 NFL DRAFT — “ ” (@_BigTime0) January 25, 2024

Maryland field hockey’s Alyssa Klebasko started in goal for the United States national team, which shut out Paraguay in a placement game at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup.

The USWNT took on Paraguay in a 9th through 16th placement game of the @FIH_Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman. After struggling to convert, USA took the lead just before the half and tallied two more on their way to a 3-0 shutout win. https://t.co/SF4qi9WrU3 pic.twitter.com/9LzQ3Dma5u — USA Field Hockey (@USAFieldHockey) January 25, 2024

Maryland softball head coach Lauren Karn earned praise as one of the top hires of the offseason.