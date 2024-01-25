Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to Michigan

Maryland women’s basketball was up 15 points at halftime against Michigan, but faltered in the second half, resulting in a 79-77 overtime loss.

Here are some takeaways from Wednesday’s game.

Maryland started strong

Maryland began the game on an 11-2 run, playing with a combination of speed and composure. In the first quarter, it went 10-of-16 from the field to the tune of 23 points.

A few quick 3-pointers were all it took to separate the Terps from the Wolverines in the second quarter, stretching the lead into double digits. Additionally, Michigan scored just 12 first-half paint points to the Terps’ 24.

Jakia Brown-Turner quietly put on a show in the first 20 minutes, scoring 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

Strong zone defense also forced the Wolverines into 12 turnovers.

The Terps collapsed in the second half

As good as Maryland’s first half was, its second was abysmal. There was little to take away from the collapse, as Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers, Maryland’s two most explosive players, weren’t even on the court for most of it; McDaniel was ejected and Sellers fouled out.

No matter who graced the court, a nine-point fourth quarter won’t win many basketball games. But the problems were already creeping up on the Terps, with third-quarter issues rearing their ugly heads once again.

In the frame, Maryland shot a paltry 4-for-12 from the field and scored just 12 points. Its 2-3 zone defense was no longer effective, and the Wolverines were able to establish a strong paint presence.

In the fourth quarter, the Terps attempted just nine shots while turning the ball over six times. Without a true point guard in the game, the offense turned into a chaotic mess.

“Definitely frustrating,” guard Lavender Briggs said. “Honestly, just looking forward to the next game. We just, you know — we let that slip through our fingers.”

Postseason implications?

Forget the fact that Maryland had a 15-point halftime lead; the collapse was evident, and one that Maryland can ill afford again.

What was most concerning about the loss was the team’s performance when McDaniel and Sellers were out of the game, showing how slim the team’s depth is.

This brings about a talking point that’s been addressed more lately: the Terps may not be deep enough to compete at the highest level. Until foul trouble brought Faith Masonius onto the court, the Terps were already tiring themselves out with a seven-player rotation.

The late-game lineup showed little composure, albeit decent execution on drawn-up plays out of timeouts. But it was clear that none of Maryland’s players had the ability to take the game over when the time came.

If McDaniel and Sellers aren’t hitting shots or can’t be on the court, it’s hard to see the Terps making up for it in other areas. Simply put, the Terps can’t rely on those two players to carry them night in and night out. It’s simply not sustainable, especially as the season progresses into even more intense matchups.