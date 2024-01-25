MM 1.25: Maryland women’s soccer lands all-conference transfer

Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer announced Wednesday the transfer signing of Bucknell defender Brooke Tracey.

“We are excited about the addition of Brooke Tracey,” Nemzer said in a release. “She is a proven champion that will add experience to our backline. Her athleticism, [one-on-one] defending and leadership allows her to compete in the Big Ten right away and we can’t wait to see her playing at Ludwig [Field] this fall.”

The native of Wolcott, Connecticut, will join the Terps as a graduate student following four years with the Bison.

Tracey played in 59 matches during her time at Bucknell, accumulating nearly 6,000 minutes of playing time. Tracey twice earned All-Patriot League honors, and was named to the all-conference first team last season. As a senior, she appeared in all 21 games, making 16 starts at center back as a key cog in a defense that registered nine shutouts.

“I could not be more excited to join Maryland women’s soccer in the fall,” said Tracey. “From the coaches and players, to the facilities, and high caliber of academics, I could not imagine a more ideal place for my final year. ... I look forward to competing at the next level and can’t wait to get to work.”

In other news

Andrew Chodes recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s win at Iowa.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about Terps women’s basketball’s loss to Michigan.

Maryland wrestling announced the signing of 2024 recruit Brandon John.

The Clovis, CA to College Park pipeline continues!



Turtle Power is adding a Super 32 Placer and a third-place finisher at Doc B to the family.



Branson John, you are officially a Terp!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/qjVfL6Gz0N — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 24, 2024

Former Terps Rainelle Jones and Erika Pritchard begin professional play this week.