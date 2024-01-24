Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to take on Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won three of their past four games.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball comes up short against Michigan State, 61-59

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State

Sidelined since summer, Chance Stephens still working back from knee injury