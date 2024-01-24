MM 1.24: Maryland track and field announces outdoor schedule

Maryland track and field’s outdoor schedule was released Tuesday, featuring 10 regular-season meets.

Maryland will begin the season at UCF for the Black and Gold Invitational, which will run from March 15-16. It’ll then return to College Park for the Maryland Challenge (March 22-23).

The Terps will then head back south for the Florida Relays, set for March 29-30. After that, they’ll compete in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational, hosted by George Mason, during the first weekend of April.

A stretch of four consecutive road meets follows, beginning with the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, and the Long Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, from April 11-13. The following weekend, the Terps will travel back east to take part in the Virginia Challenge and the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational.

Maryland’s penultimate meet of the regular season will take place from April 25-27, when they’ll compete in the Penn Relays.

Maryland will wrap up its regular season when it hosts Kehoe Twilight Meet on May 3.

In other news

Maryland athletics announced that XFINITY Center will install a new videoboard and sound system ahead of next season.

Six Maryland wrestlers earned national ranks this week.

Former Maryland football running back Antwain Littleton II committed to Temple.

Former Maryland football running back Antwain Littleton II committed to Temple.

Former Terps football player Jake Funk was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.