How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball looks to avoid a third straight loss Wednesday when it takes on Iowa on the road.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 11-8, 3-5 Big Ten

Iowa: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten

All-time series: Iowa leads, 8-7

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +5, O/U 151.5

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball comes up short against Michigan State, 61-59

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State

Sidelined since summer, Chance Stephens still working back from knee injury

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.