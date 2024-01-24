How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball looks to avoid a third straight loss Wednesday when it takes on Iowa on the road.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the game.
The numbers
Maryland: 11-8, 3-5 Big Ten
Iowa: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten
All-time series: Iowa leads, 8-7
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +5, O/U 151.5
How to watch and listen
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
