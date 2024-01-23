 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.23: Maryland gymnastics wins Big Ten opener

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland gymnastics defeated Rutgers in its Big Ten opener last Friday, 196.450-195.550, to improve to 2-0 on the season. In its season opener a week prior, Maryland took down West Chester.

Against the Scarlet Knights, the Terps posted a team score of 49.000 on vault, 48.975 on bars, 49.150 on beam and 49.325 on floor. Graduate student Emma Silberman had an all-around score of 38.500.

After the victory, the Terps moved to No. 21 in the Road to Nationals rankings. They’re also ranked No. 8 nationally on the beam, earning the top ranking in the Big Ten.

Maryland is back in action next on Jan. 27 at Minnesota.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers is a candidate for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

Six Maryland wrestlers were represented in the NCAA coaches’ rankings, with 197-pound Jaxon Smith ranking fourth nationally in his weight class.

