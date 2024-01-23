Terps in the NFL: Diggs struggles as Buffalo crashes out of playoffs

Tyler Bass’ miss on a potential game-tying field goal made headlines after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, but a crucial fourth-quarter drop by Stefon Diggs was paramount in the Bills once again missing out on an appearance in the conference championship game.

Diggs struggled throughout, recording just three catches for 21 yards on eight targets. He added one rush for seven yards.

After the ninth week of the season, Diggs saw a massive drop in production, managing just 422 yards in the latter half of the year. He averaged over 100 yards per game during the Bills’ first nine games.

His teammate and fellow Terp, running back Ty Johnson, was far more efficient Sunday. Johnson rushed for 40 yards on seven carries to go along with a 14-yard reception. Johnson was on the Bills' practice squad for the majority of the season before being elevated to the active roster in late October. He finished the season with 132 rush yards, 62 receiving yards and a touchdown.

