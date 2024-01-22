MM 1.22: Maryland wrestling drops two duals over the weekend

Maryland wrestling competed in duals against two Big Ten opponents over the weekend and fell in both, first to No. 7 Ohio State on Friday and later to Indiana on Sunday.

The highly-ranked Buckeyes thoroughly handled the Terps, winning all but one of the dual’s 10 bouts. Seven of Maryland’s nine losses came by major decision, with the other two coming by way of technical fall. Jaxon Smith, ranked No. 5 nationally in the 197-pound weight class, provided Maryland’s sole victory.

The Terps fared better against the Hoosiers but still came up short in a 21-15 defeat. Maryland led 12-4 after the first four matches, with Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller and Kal Miller coming up with wins, however Smith was the only Terp to win thereafter.

Now 1-3 against Big Ten competition, things won’t get much easier for Maryland moving forward. Next on its schedule is a home matchup with No. 1 Penn State on Jan. 28.

In other news

Outgoing Maryland football players Taulia Tagovailoa, Mike Purcell and Aric Harris will play in postseason all-star games.

Looking towards the next level



Good luck to Mike Purcell and Aric Harris in the Tropical Bowl! pic.twitter.com/IK7zTOymju — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 20, 2024

Terps punter Colton Spangler declared for the NFL draft.

No. 23 Maryland gymnastics won its first Big Ten meet, beating Rutgers to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Maryland tennis began its season by sweeping both Georgetown and George Washington.

Saturday sweepin'



Terps take their second 7-0 match win of the day



Recap: https://t.co/NT8DQObDKX#TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/Qs7d0QVyo4 — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) January 20, 2024

Maryland track and field competed at the Hokie Invite over the weekend, with several Terps posting some of the best performances in program history. Victoria Teasley tied the all-time program record for the women’s 60-meter dash (7.45 seconds), Andrew Harmon had the fifth-best weight throw ever by a Terp, Madison Depry placed ninth in Maryland history with a 300-meter time of 40.25 seconds and Kevin Collins ran 300 meters in 34.68 seconds — the third-best time ever by Terp.

What a great weekend in Blacksburg

: https://t.co/sS5WfeqSA8 pic.twitter.com/6NJsglJWTL — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) January 20, 2024

Maryland volleyball announced the addition of outside hitter Skylar Gerhardt, a transfer from Villanova.

Big time addition coming to the Terps



Welcome to the Maryland volleyball family, Skylar Gerhardt!



| https://t.co/9MNYSV3M57 pic.twitter.com/DO6zStPSot — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) January 19, 2024

Maryland men’s lacrosse scrimmaged Duke.