How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

After dropping a close Big Ten road game on Wednesday to Northwestern, Maryland men’s basketball returns to XFINITY Center this weekend to host Michigan State.
Here’s what to know about Sunday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten
Michigan State: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten
All-time series: Michigan State leads, 14-8
How to watch and listen
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. EST
Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland
TV: CBS — Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raferty (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: CBS
Catch up before the game
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan State preview
Sidelined since summer, Chance Stephens still working back from knee injury
Jahmir Young’s heroics not enough as Maryland men’s basketball falls to Northwestern, 72-69
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Northwestern
Loading comments...