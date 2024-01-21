How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

After dropping a close Big Ten road game on Wednesday to Northwestern, Maryland men’s basketball returns to XFINITY Center this weekend to host Michigan State.

Maryland: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten

Michigan State: 11-7, 3-4 Big Ten

All-time series: Michigan State leads, 14-8

When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. EST

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS — Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raferty (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: CBS

