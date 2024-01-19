MM 1.19: Michael North named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Maryland wrestler Michael North was named the co-Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, it was announced Tuesday. Rutgers’ Jackson Turley shared the award.

North became the first Terp to garner the honor since Kyle Cochran did so on Jan. 4, 2022.

A redshirt senior, North pulled off an upset when he pinned No. 13 Trevor Chumbley in a 157-pound bout during the Terps’ resounding win Sunday over Northwestern.

North leads all Terps with five pins on the season.

Maryland will be back in action this weekend with bouts at Ohio State on Friday and Indiana on Sunday.

In other news

Andrew Chodes provided takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Northwestern; Jack Parry gave his thoughts on the women’s team’s defeat to No. 18 Ohio State.

Maryland men’s lacrosse will take on Duke this weekend in a private scrimmage.