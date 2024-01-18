MM 1.18: 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

Six Maryland women’s lacrosse players earned preseason All-American honors, USA Lacrosse Magazine announced Wednesday.

Graduate defender Meghan Ball was named to the first team, while graduate midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and senior attacker Eloise Clevinger were named to the third team. Graduate attacker Libby May, graduate defender Brianna Lamoureux and graduate goaltender Emily Sterling earned honorable mention selections.

Ball, a Rutgers transfer, has been named an All-American in each of the past two seasons. She left the Scarlet Knights as their all-time leader in caused turnovers (154) and draw controls (308).

Ahearn and Clevinger both also earned All-American honors last season, with Ahearn having been selected to the second team after a conference-best 139 draw controls.

May was the Terps’ leading scorer last season with 62 goals, recording a hattrick in half of the team’s games. Lamoureux last year was named an honorable mention All-American after securing 34 ground balls.

Sterling, meanwhile, has won Big Ten Goalie of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

The Terps, ranked No. 6 in the in USA Lacrosse preseason poll, will kick off the season on Feb. 9 at Saint Joseph’s.

In other news

Andrew Chodes recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s 72-69 defeat at Northwestern.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about Terps women’s basketball’s 84-76 loss against No. 18 Ohio State.