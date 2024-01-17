MM 1.17: Taulia Tagovailoa’s eligibility waiver reportedly denied, will enter 2024 NFL Draft

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft after his waiver for a sixth year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported.

Tagovalioa contested that his freshman season (2019) at Alabama should not have counted towards his eligibility since he only played two snaps in his fifth game of the season, one more game than the maximum of four allowed to be able to redshirt.

In four seasons at Maryland, Tagovailoa broke nearly every statistical mark in program history and helped the Terps to three straight winning seasons. In his final regular-season game, he became the Big Ten all-time passing yards leader.

Tagovailoa opted out of the Music City Bowl on Dec. 19, and revealed plans to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 5. It was reported by 247Sports that former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban wrote to the NCAA asking it to grant Tagovalioa a waiver.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s matchup at Northwestern.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Riley Nelson tore her ACL Sunday against Purdue and will miss the rest of the season.

Jon Iacovacci recapped how Maryland football alumni fared in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Maryland gymnastics moved up two spots in the national rankings.

The GymTerps have moved in this week’s rankings! ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/tj0Mpqzc6z — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 16, 2024

Maryland wrestler Michael North was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

Michael North is your @B1GWrestling Wrestler of the Week!



First Terp to receive the honor in over two years



: https://t.co/lUFkQfJXyD#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/1soVPQIqoU — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 16, 2024

Several Maryland wrestlers are currently nationally ranked.