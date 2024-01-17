 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern

Here’s how to watch and listen to Wednesday night’s game

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After upsetting the No. 10 team in the nation, Maryland men’s basketball stays in Illinois to face Northwestern.

Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 11-6, 3-3 Big Ten

Northwestern: 12-4, 3-2 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 12-4

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +3.5, O/U 127.5

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. EST

Where: — Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

