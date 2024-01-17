How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern

After upsetting the No. 10 team in the nation, Maryland men’s basketball stays in Illinois to face Northwestern.

Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 11-6, 3-3 Big Ten

Northwestern: 12-4, 3-2 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 12-4

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +3.5, O/U 127.5

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. EST

Where: — Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern preview

Maryland men’s basketball stuns No. 10 Illinois on the road, 76-67

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over No. 10 Illinois

MM 1.16: Jahmir Young named Big Ten Player of the Week

