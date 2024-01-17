How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern

After upsetting the No. 10 team in the nation, Maryland men’s basketball stays in Illinois to face Northwestern.
Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: 11-6, 3-3 Big Ten
Northwestern: 12-4, 3-2 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads, 12-4
How to watch and listen
When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. EST
Where: — Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
Maryland men’s basketball at Northwestern preview
Maryland men’s basketball stuns No. 10 Illinois on the road, 76-67
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over No. 10 Illinois
MM 1.16: Jahmir Young named Big Ten Player of the Week
