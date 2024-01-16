Riley Nelson to miss rest of season for Maryland women’s basketball with torn ACL

In yet another blow to Maryland women’s basketball’s depth this season, freshman guard Riley Nelson will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL in her right knee, head coach Brenda Frese announced Tuesday.

Nelson had to be helped off the court Sunday against Purdue after diving for a loose ball out of bounds, and was immediately declared doubtful to return.

Neslon had played in all 16 games this season, mostly in a rotational role. She showed flashes of her scoring potential, averaging 5.1 points per game and tallying a career-high 15 points against Niagara in November.

Nelson was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and Frese’s top recruit in the 2023 class, ranked as the No. 18 player in the nation, per ESPN.

Already dealing with Emma Chardon’s torn ACL earlier in the season, the Terps will now be without two of their original 10-woman rotation for the rest of the 2024 season.