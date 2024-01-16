MM 1.16: Jahmir Young named Big Ten Player of the Week

For the second time in under a month, Maryland men’s basketball star guard Jahmir Young was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Young previously earned the honor for the for the weeks of Dec. 18-Jan. 1, and is the first Terp to win the award twice in a single season since Anthony Cowan Jr. did so in the 2019-20 season.

Young averaged 20 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across the Terps’ wins against Michigan and Illinois.

Against the Wolverines, he had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals to help fuel a second-half comeback.

In Maryland’s upset at Illinois, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native was clinical, scoring 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting while adding eight assists. 16 of his points came in the second half.

