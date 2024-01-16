Terps in the NFL: Savage Jr.’s big day helps Packers to first-round upset

Since the NFL expanded the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams in 2020, No. 7 seeds were winless in the wild-card round. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers flipped the script.

A key play that virtually sealed the Packers’ 48-32 win over the No. 2-seed Dallas Cowboys was an interception returned for a touchdown by safety Darnell Savage Jr., which brought the score to 27-0 with two minutes left in the first half.

It was his first pick of the season and the first touchdown of his career.

HE’S AN ABSOLUTE SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/BA0U3EGSXi — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 14, 2024

Savage had four total tackles and had the highest defensive grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

On the other side of a lopsided playoff loss was Cleveland Browns guard Michael Dunn, who played 20 snaps in the Browns’ 45-14 defeat at the Houston Texans. Dunn was a serviceable backup throughout the year for Cleveland behind six-time Pro Bowler, Joel Bitonio.

Three former Terps matched up in the Buffalo Bills’ 31-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The headliner was Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had seven receptions for 52 yards. Running back Ty Johnson added eight rushes for 26 yards, and sealed the win for Buffalo with a pair of first downs late.

Steelers guard Spencer Anderson played two snaps in the loss.

Ty Johnson has earned everything



- Maryland All-State player from Cumberland

- No FBS offers other than the home state school

- Snubbed from the combine

- 6th round pick

- Cut by two teams

- Got the first downs to ice the win for the Bills today



Headed to the Divisional Round pic.twitter.com/RIaUDNiHZV — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 16, 2024

Other players