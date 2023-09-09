How to watch Maryland football vs. Charlotte

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football hosts Charlotte on Saturday night in its second game of the season.

The Terps enter Friday’s game after a dominant season-opening victory over Towson, 38-6. The 49ers are also 1-0, as they defeated South Carolina State in their opener, 24-3.

Last year, these teams also matched up in week two, with Maryland rolling to a 56-21 victory.

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on NBC — the Terps’ first game on the network as a member of the Big Ten.

The numbers

Maryland: 1-0, 0-0 Big Ten

Charlotte: 1-0, 0-0 AAC

All-Time series: Maryland leads, 1-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -24.5, O/U 50.5

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: NBC — Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: NBC Sports and Peacock

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.