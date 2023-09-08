No. 4 Maryland field hockey takes down Miami (Ohio), 3-1, in weather-shortened contest

After finishing without a point in Maryland field hockey’s last two games, junior Hope Rose found herself as the Terps’ offensive centerpiece in their 3-1 win over Miami (Ohio).

The two-time All-Big Ten honoree scored her first career hat trick for Maryland in the weather-shortened contest that was called with approximately 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Rose now has three multi-goal games through six matches this season after having four multi-goal games over her first two seasons. She has 15 points and seven goals on the year — the third-most in the Big Ten.

The opening quarter was a feeling-out process for both teams until Rose put the first goal on the board at the 13-minute mark. Off a corner insert from Margot Lawn, Rose launched a powerful forehand off the blocker of Miami goalkeeper Isabelle Perese that deflected into the top of the net. Lawn’s assist was her third of the season, just one behind freshman Maci Bradford for the team lead.

Rose once again made her presence known to start the second quarter. After the Terps poured on multiple shot attempts, Rose pounced on a rebound on the right wing, forcing Perese to come well out of her net. Juking toward midfield, Rose shook off the goalkeeper and fired a better-angled shot into the bottom corner to double the Terps’ lead.

After Rose struck with her second goal, the weather did so as well.

During the halftime break, it was announced that the game would be suspended due to an approaching storm. Play was ultimately suspended for 50 minutes before the third quarter finally got underway.

Rose secured her third goal in a way unique to this year’s Maryland team. Defending illegally inside the shooting circle, Miami’s Paula Navarro was called for a green card, resulting in Maryland’s first penalty stroke of the season.

Rose was the obvious choice to take the penalty for head coach Missy Meharg, and she made no mistake, launching a no-doubter toward the left side of the net.

Minutes later, Navarro was in position to make up for the card, being called upon to take a penalty stroke herself. She loaded up and tried to sneak a shot inches off the ground toward the left post, but Maryland junior goalkeeper Paige Kieft extended for her only save of the night.

Miami finally broke through at the 48-minute mark, however. Junior midfielder Carlie Servis, who led the Redhawks with two goals and six points entering the match, guided a breakaway by weaving past the Terps’ defense and finding the bottom-left corner to end the shutout.

Following the goal, another weather delay ensued and ended gameplay with just under 11 minutes to play. As the lightning picked up, both teams and those in the stands evacuated the field for a second time, forcing the American vs. Yale game that was intended to follow to be canceled.

With wins now in their last two games, Maryland will look to do more of the same Sunday when it hosts Yale at 12 p.m.

Three things to know

1. Staying perfect. With its win over Miami, Maryland moved to 3-0 all-time against the Redhawks. The Terps also beat Miami in 2013 and 2015.

2. Early shots. Maryland was able to control the game through its first-half success on the attack. The Terps outshot Miami by five in the first and second quarter, resulting in the first two Maryland goals.

3. Hope hat trick. By scoring three goals against Miami, Rose became the first Terp to record a hat trick since Bibi Donraadt’s three-goal, nine-point performance in an 11-0 Maryland victory over Georgetown last October.