MM 9.8: Sydney Dowler named Big Ten Setter of the Week

By Drew Owens

Maryland volleyball’s Sydney Dowler was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week Tuesday following an impressive showing at the Kristen Dickmann Invitational last weekend.

She recorded 10.8 assists per set over the course of three games, helping the Terps to a 2-1 record.

In the Terps’ first match against Old Dominion, Dowler led all players with an average of 11.3 assists per set.

In their second match against Utah Valley, Dowler reached a personal milestone as she delivered her 2,500th career assist, becoming the sixth player in Maryland history to do so. She recorded 45 assists and five blocks in the match.

Currently, Dowler ranks first in total assists in the (213) and second in assists per set (10.1) in the conference.

In other news

Jack Parry recapped Maryland women’s soccer’s 3-0 win against George Mason.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s Friday showdown against Georgetown.

Brian Melanson looked at what to expect this weekend as Maryland volleyball hosts the Maryland Tournament.

Ryan Martin analyzed No. 4 Maryland field hockey’s opponents in the Terrapin Invitational.