MM 9.7: Maryland women’s soccer’s Kennedy Bell named Big Ten Freshman of The Week

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s soccer defender Kennedy Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.

Bell earned the award after a week during which she played all 90 minutes in two games and came up with the game-winning assist against Towson. She was also part of a back line that kept clean sheets in both games.

The fullback came into the year as the No. 34 recruit in the country, part of a strong recruiting class by head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

Bell and the Terps will take on George Mason on Thursday evening.

In Other News

Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s matchup with George Mason.

Jeshaun Jones joined the Under the Shell Podcast.

Class of 2024 four-star men’s basketball recruit Jaeden Mustaf took an official visit to College Park this past weekend.

2024 4 ⭐️ @OvertimeElite G Jaeden Mustaf while on his official visit to Maryland over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/a5ILu5sHK3 — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) September 5, 2023

Maryland baseball earned a commitment from Sammy Berman from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland.