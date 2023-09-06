Under The Shell: Jeshaun Jones joins the show

On this week’s episode of the Under the Shell Podcast, hosts Brendan Weissel, Sam Jane and Michael Howes welcome Maryland football’s leading receiver Jeshaun Jones to the show.

In the interview, Jones reveals why his decision to return for a final season in College Park took so long, his regrets from the team’s near-win against Ohio State in 2018 and the weirdest interaction he’s had with a fan. Additionally, he takes listeners through the recovery process of his two season-ending injuries, along with what entering the program in the wake of the tragic death of Jordan McNair was like.

Listen to the episode here or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts by searching for "Under the Shell."

