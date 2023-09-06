MM 9.6: Offensive lineman Davon Watkins commits to Maryland football

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football earned its 20th commitment in the class of 2024 on Tuesday when offensive lineman Davon Watkins announced his decision to play for the Terps.

Offensive lineman Davon Watkins (Annapolis, Md.) has committed to Maryland football. Eighth OL in the Terps’ 2024 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/rSdyvYNLwg — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) September 5, 2023

Watkins, listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is currently in his senior year at St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis, Maryland. Watkins is an unranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite.

Last season, Watkins was an all-conference and all-state selection. He also fielded offers from Temple, Akron and Toledo, among others.

With his commitment, the Terps have now earned pledges from eight offensive linemen in next year’s class.

Colin McNamara graded Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Towson.

Maryland softball held an introductory press conference for new head coach Lauren Karn.

"If you want a genuine, really good experience, where you could be a well-rounded person and win championships... This is going to be the place for you." - @CoachLaurenKarn pic.twitter.com/c4Wh9cnpwD — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) September 5, 2023

Maryland football announced its captains for this coming Saturday’s game against Charlotte: linebacker Gereme Spraggins, offensive tackle Delmar Glaze and tight end Corey Dyches.

Gereme Spraggins

DJ Glaze

Corey Dyches

Maryland volleyball’s Sydney Dowler was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week.

Maryland setter Sydney Dowler was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week.



Dowler became just the sixth Terp in program history to record 2,500 career assists over the weekend. https://t.co/vopSLQCPJL — Brian (@Brian_Melanson_) September 5, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer’s Kennedy Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Maryland defender Kennedy Bell has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week today.



She got an assist on Sunday, and has been all over the field on defense to start this season. This is her first award in her collegiate career.



Two clean sheets by the Terps last week as well. — Jack Parry (@Jack_JP_Parry) September 5, 2023

Maryland field hockey dropped one spot to No. 4 in the latest national poll.

Breaking: @TerpsFH (4-1) come in at No. 4 in @NFHCA latest D1 poll. Down one spot after a 2-1 loss to Duke



Notable B1G rankings:



Northwestern (2-1) ➡️ No. 2

Michigan (2-2) ➡️ No. 8

Penn State (2-2) ➡️ No. 11

Rutgers (4-0) ➡️ No. 12

Ohio State (5-0) ➡️ No. 18@testudotimes — Ryan Martin (@RyanMartinPxP) September 5, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Washington Mystics star Kristi Toliver will miss the remainder of the WNBA season after tearing her ACL.

Medical Update:



Kristi Toliver will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL tear in her right knee.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, 20 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rgpajc9WuE — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) September 5, 2023

Former Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw hit his first Double-A home run.