MM 9.6: Offensive lineman Davon Watkins commits to Maryland football

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Max Schaeffer
NCAA Football: Maryland at Indiana
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has eight offensive linemen committed in his 2024 recruiting class.
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football earned its 20th commitment in the class of 2024 on Tuesday when offensive lineman Davon Watkins announced his decision to play for the Terps.

Watkins, listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is currently in his senior year at St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis, Maryland. Watkins is an unranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite.

Last season, Watkins was an all-conference and all-state selection. He also fielded offers from Temple, Akron and Toledo, among others.

With his commitment, the Terps have now earned pledges from eight offensive linemen in next year’s class.

In other news

Colin McNamara graded Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Towson.

Maryland softball held an introductory press conference for new head coach Lauren Karn.

Maryland football announced its captains for this coming Saturday’s game against Charlotte: linebacker Gereme Spraggins, offensive tackle Delmar Glaze and tight end Corey Dyches.

Maryland volleyball’s Sydney Dowler was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week.

Maryland women’s soccer’s Kennedy Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Maryland field hockey dropped one spot to No. 4 in the latest national poll.

Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Washington Mystics star Kristi Toliver will miss the remainder of the WNBA season after tearing her ACL.

Former Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw hit his first Double-A home run.

