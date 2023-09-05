MM 9.5: Jared Bernhardt returns to Maryland men’s lacrosse as director of player development

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt is joining the program’s staff as its director of player development, it was announced last Thursday.

“We are super excited to welcome Jared Bernhardt back to College Park and to have him on our staff,” head coach John Tillman said in a release. “Jared is a fantastic person with a long history of success at every level in multiple sports. We are looking forward to him being able to share his wealth of experiences and mentor our players to help them grow in all areas of their lives.”

Bernhardt is one of the most decorated players in program history, setting records for career points and goals before they were broken by Logan Wisnauskas a year after his departure. He also won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top player in college lacrosse. The four-time All-American was also a part of the Terps’ 2017 national championship squad.

After leaving Maryland, Bernhardt quarterbacked Ferris State to a Division II football championship before earning a roster spot with the Atlanta Falcons as a wide receiver. During the 2022 season, he was placed on injured reserve and announced his retirement from the NFL in May.

Bernhardt joins his brothers, Jake and Jesse — both former Terps as well — on Tillman’s staff.

“We are ecstatic to have him join our program and we cannot wait to watch him grow in his new role,” Tillman added.

