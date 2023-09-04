MM 9.4: Maryland cross country wins Baltimore Metro Meet

Maryland cross country won the Baltimore Metro Meet on Friday, the team’s first competition of the season.

As a team, the Terps finished with 23 points, nine lower than second-place Johns Hopkins. Points are totaled by adding up the final placements of each team’s individuals, meaning that higher placements in the event equal fewer points.

Maryland placed five runners in the top 10 of the 89-person five-kilometer race hosted by Goucher College — Anna Coffin (second), Rose Coats (third), Katie Altieri (fourth), Sophia Zell (sixth) and Katie Turk (10th). Coffin’s team-best time was 18:03.75, and all five Terps who placed in the top 10 finished in under 19 minutes.

The top time of any runner belonged to Sara Stephenson of Johns Hopkins, who clocked in at 17:59.50.

Next, Maryland will compete in the Navy Invitational on Sept. 9.

In other news

Maryland football defeated Towson, 38-6, in its season opener. Andrew Chodes had the game story and Emmett Siegel provided key takeaways.

No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer played to a scoreless draw against No. 16 Wake Forest. Ryan Alonardo recapped the game and provided a preview of the Terps’ next contest at No. 15 Virginia.

No. 3 Maryland field hockey split its two games in the Big Ten/ACC Cup, falling late to No. 20 Duke but then defeating No. 17 Boston College after Josie Hollamon scored an overtime winner. Ryan Martin had both game stories.

Terps women’s soccer won its first game of the season, beating Towson, 1-0. Jack Parry chronicled the victory.

Maryland volleyball went 2-1 at the Kristen Dickmann Invitational. Brian Melanson recapped the Terps’ performance over the weekend.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Michael Ehrhardt won his fifth straight PLL Long-Stick Midfielder of the Year award.