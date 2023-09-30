 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s win over Indiana

Listen to and watch the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast here.

By Emmett Siegel and AndrewChodes
/ new
Testudo Talk Podcast/Bleav

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes recap Maryland football’s win over Indiana and talk about what it means for the Terps to be 5-0.

Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

  • Recapping Maryland’s 44-17 win over Indiana
  • Who stood out in the game?
  • Looking ahead to Maryland’s upcoming game at Ohio State

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...