Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s win over Indiana

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes recap Maryland football’s win over Indiana and talk about what it means for the Terps to be 5-0.
Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.
On this episode
- Recapping Maryland’s 44-17 win over Indiana
- Who stood out in the game?
- Looking ahead to Maryland’s upcoming game at Ohio State
If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.
You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.
Loading comments...