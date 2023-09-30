Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s win over Indiana

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes recap Maryland football’s win over Indiana and talk about what it means for the Terps to be 5-0.

Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Recapping Maryland’s 44-17 win over Indiana

Who stood out in the game?

Looking ahead to Maryland’s upcoming game at Ohio State

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.