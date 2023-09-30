How to watch Maryland football vs. Indiana

Maryland football plays its first home Big Ten game Saturday against Indiana.
With a win, the Terps’ record would improve to 5-0, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2001. It would also give them a 2-0 conference record for the first time since joining the Big Ten.
Here’s what to know about the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland’s record: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
Indiana’s record: 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
All-time series: Indiana leads, 7-4
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 50
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (Sideline)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)
Streaming: Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
Maryland football vs. Indiana preview
Testudo Talk Podcast: Will Maryland improve to 5-0 on Saturday against Indiana?
Timely takeaways have powered Maryland football’s early success
Maryland football’s kicking inconsistencies: Cause for concern?
Maryland football is looking to break its Family Weekend ‘curse’
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Michigan State
Takeaways from Maryland football’s win at Michigan State
Maryland football jumps out to early lead, holds on to defeat Michigan State, 31-9
Forecasting Maryland football’s 2023 season: Top players, bold predictions and more
Breaking down every game on Maryland football’s schedule
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...