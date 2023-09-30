How to watch Maryland football vs. Indiana

Maryland football plays its first home Big Ten game Saturday against Indiana.

With a win, the Terps’ record would improve to 5-0, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2001. It would also give them a 2-0 conference record for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

Here’s what to know about the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland’s record: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

Indiana’s record: 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Indiana leads, 7-4

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 50

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (Sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

