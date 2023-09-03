Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Kristen Dickmann Invitational

After going 2-1 in its first tournament of the year, Maryland volleyball took the short trip to Annapolis for the Kristen Dickmann Invitational, where it took on Old Dominion, Utah Valley and Navy.

After taking their first two matches against Old Dominion and Utah Valley, the Terps (4-2) fell victim to a sweep in their Sunday finale against Navy.

Match one: Old Dominion

The first set proved to be a stalemate early as neither team could draw away. Two blocks and a kill from Eva Rohrbach sparked a 4-0 run from Maryland, but Old Dominion evened it up at 8-8. After taking a 18-12 lead, the Terps were able to hold on and take the first set, 25-19.

Similarly, the second set was quickly fought out to an 8-8 draw. Three kills from Sam Csire were the catalyst of an 8-4 run, which gave Maryland a four-point lead. A plethora of kills helped the Terps close the set out, 25-21, to take a commanding 2-0 match lead.

Maryland got out to a hot start in the third set with its eyes set on a sweep. Old Dominion found itself fighting early, but four straight kills from the Terps propelled them to an 11-6 lead and forced the Monarchs to call a timeout. Errors would continue to plague Old Dominion, who committed 11 more than the Terps, in a 25-17 loss to conclude the sweep.

Three things to know

1. Schnitta’s continued impact. The Ole Miss transfer led all players in kills (11) and has double-digit putaways in each of her three matches played so far.

2. Rohrback’s blocks. Rohrback led all players with 2.5 blocks and leads Maryland with 16 total.

3. Making the most of its opportunities. Maryland had just one more total attack than the Monarchs, yet recorded 18 more points and 12 more kills, while posting a .412 hitting percentage.

Match two: Utah Valley

It was a back-and-forth contest to start the first set as neither Maryland nor Utah Valley could draw more than a one-point lead. However, a 7-1 run gave Utah Valley a 20-13 lead, the biggest it would see all day. Maryland managed to get three more kills in the late window, but the Wolverines held on, 25-20.

The second set appeared to be more of the same as Utah Valley ripped off a 5-0 run early. However, the Terps responded with a 7-2 run and a tug-o-war ensued before four kills from Csire and Samantha Schnitta forced a Wolverine timeout. Maryland’s run continued thereafter, as it rattled off six unanswered points in a 25-22 set victory.

For the first time in the match, Maryland jumped out to an early lead in the third set. In a game that quickly turned into a rout, Csire recorded three consecutive service aces en route to a 12-4 lead that quickly spiraled into a 25-8 win.

With Maryland on the cusp of victory, the fourth set proved to be a nail-biter. No team could break free in the first 20 points, but behind two kills from Laila Ivey and blocks from Csire and Anastasia Russ, the Terps took a strong 21-17 lead.

The Wolverines battled back, though, and tied the set at 24, sending Maryland to its first overtime contest of the season. An Ivey kill and a Csire service ace were all the Terps needed to close out a 27-25 set win and their second match victory of the weekend.

Three things to know

1. Dowler made history. On an assist to Csire, Dowler became just the sixth Terp in program history to record 2,500 career assists.

2. Csire is approaching a milestone. With her 16 kills on Saturday, Csire’s career total sits at 943, just 57 shy of 1,000 career kills.

3. Perfection in the third. Maryland recorded a monster .765 hitting percentage in the third set, recording 13 kills, 17 assists and zero errors.

Match three: Navy

Looking for a perfect weekend, Maryland jumped out to a 4-1 run before Navy battled back. Back-to-back kills from Schnitta propelled Maryland to an 18-14 lead, forcing Navy to call a timeout. Knotted at 23, a Navy kill and an Ivey attack error put the cap on the Midshipmen’s run, giving them the first set win, 25-23.

Navy got out to a fast start in the second set, going on an 8-3 run with six kills. However, three straight Navy errors gave Maryland life, who drew within two at 16-14. Consecutive kills from Rohrbach knotted the set at 20, but Navy responded with back-to-back kills of their own in addition to a service ace, which helped it take the second set, 25-23.

Looking to sweep the Terps, Navy recorded three early kills to take a 4-1 lead. Then, the two teams battled back and forth with neither side taking more than a two-point lead for most of the set. Three late kills from Ivey brought the Terps within one, but it was not enough as Navy ripped off a 5-2 run to close out the set, 25-21, and sweep the Terps.

Three things to know

1. First time for everything. Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Navy marked Maryland’s first time getting swept this season. The Terps were never swept in a nonconference match last season.

2. Outplayed offensively. Maryland was outplayed in nearly every offensive statistical category against Navy. The Midshipmen recorded more kills, total attacks, assists, aces and solo blocks.

3. Long road ahead. After going 9-3 in non conference matches last year, the Terps have already dropped two games in their first two weekend series.