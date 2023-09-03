Hollamon’s OT goal lifts No. 3 Maryland field hockey to 1-0 victory over No. 17 Boston College

Looking to get back on track after being upset by Duke on Friday, No. 3 Maryland field hockey relied on big performances from key freshmen in a 1-0 overtime win over No. 17 Boston College.

Maryland (4-1) has received contributions this season from goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko and midfielder Josie Hollamon, but during Sunday’s victory, both took their play to a new level.

In the opening minutes of overtime, Hollamon was the hero, as she sniped her first career goal off an insert from sophomore Hannah Boss. Hollamon has three points in five starts to begin her collegiate career.

“It was very exciting,” graduate Nathalie Fletcher said of Hollamon’s goal. “She’s young with so much potential, so for her to get this moment where we could all celebrate with her was awesome.”

Klebasko made her first career start at goalkeeper, making three key saves in the Terps’ third shutout of the season.

“Our situation with the goaltenders is a luxury,” Maryland head coach Missy Meharg said. “We have all the confidence in each of them in any setting. We talked to the captains and we’ve spoken to the goalies, and right now they’re just going to alternate games.”

To open, it was all Maryland on the attack. Despite that, the Terps were unable to get anything past Boston College (2-2) goalie Caroline Kelly until the extra period.

In a first quarter, where the Terps had four more shots than Boston College, Maryland’s best opportunity to take an early lead came 13 minutes in. Junior Hope Rose sent a shot toward the far right post, but the chance was deflected by Boston College’s Claire Jones for a rare defensive save.

Boston College paced the second quarter, as it managed three corners and outshot the Terps, 5-0. But fortunately for the home side, Klebasko came up with two big stops before halftime.

Boston College senior Kara Heck was the most prominent piece of the Eagles’ offense throughout. After coming into the match with just two shots on goal, Heck matched that mark in the opening 30 minutes.

The third quarter was played mainly in the midfield, giving each goalkeeper a much-needed break in the 94-degree heat that engulfed the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.

While almost the entirety of regulation was a defensive battle, it seemed like the tie was broken in the fourth quarter.

Entering the final 10 minutes the Terps fired multiple attempts at Kelly off their second corner of the game. Finally, forward Margot Lawn buried a juicy rebound, and the Maryland bench went into a frenzy. But, shortly after, the goal was negated because the shot was deemed too dangerous of an attempt.

“We tried to put a tip on the ball, [but] it came up high and hit another girl,” Fletcher said of the odd play.

Eventually, though, Maryland legally sent a shot past Kelly, with Hollamon tallying the game-winner.

“Their goalie was so good,” Meharg said. “I figured ‘Why not put something straight on so a rebound comes right at her?’”

Maryland will be back in action this Friday when it hosts Miami (Ohio) in the first game of the Terrapin Invitational.

Three Things to Know

1. Scoreless regulation. For the first time since Sept. 22 of last year, a Maryland field hockey game featured no combined goals through 60 minutes.

2. Freshman in goal. By making her first career start at goalkeeper, Klebasko became the first freshman to start in net for Maryland since Sarah Holliday did so in 2016.

3. Overtime heroics. Maryland picked up its first overtime win of the season after going 6-1 in extra-time games last year.