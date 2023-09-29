MM 9.28: Taulia Tagovailoa named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named a semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the “absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership,” it was announced Wednesday.

Each Division I program nominates a student-athlete who has a grade point average of at least 3.2 on its team. The National Football Foundation Awards Committee then selects the semifinalists. The finalists will be named on Oct. 25.

Maryland’s program leader in career passing yards (8,991), completions (752) and passing touchdowns (59) maintained a 3.61 grade point average during the winter semester and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2022.

Tagovailoa and the Terps (4-0) will look to become 5-0 for the first time since 2001 when they host Indiana (2-2) Saturday.

In other news

Ryan Martin recapped No. 8 Maryland field hockey’s 3-2 penalty shootout loss to No. 6 Rutgers.

Maryland women’s soccer fell to Michigan State, 5-0. Jack Parry had the game story.

Maryland volleyball’s Sam Csire joined the Under the Shell Podcast.

Maryland Athletics announced a partnership with AdvanceNIL.

NEWS: Maryland Athletics announces a strategic partnership with @AdvanceNIL, an industry leader in Name, Image, Likeness Education, Consulting and Athlete Development. https://t.co/7x7Vzz0h4G — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 28, 2023

Maryland baseball released its fall schedule.

Spend your fall at The Bob



We'll see you there⬇️

Oct. 15 - vs. Virginia

Nov. 9 - Fall WS Game 1

Nov. 10 - Fall WS Game 2

Nov. 13 - Fall WS Game 3



️ IT'S BASEBALL SEASON!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/k0Arwq5ePQ — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) September 28, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball landed at No. 13 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.