MM 9.28: Start time, TV info announced for Maryland men’s basketball at Villanova

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland men’s basketball’s game at Villanova on Nov. 17 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1, it was announced Wednesday.

The contest, to be played on Villanova’s campus at Finneran Pavilion, is part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. The series pits Big Ten and Big East teams against each other and will feature eight games.

Additionally, the two conferences are close to finalizing an agreement to renew the Gavitt Games for the 2024-2025 season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

In other news

Andrew Chodes analyzed Maryland football’s defense’s early-season success.

Maryland volleyball overcame Rutgers, 3-1, on Wednesday. Brian Melanson had the story.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 8 Maryland field hockey’s match against No. 7 Rutgers.

Jack Perry examined Maryland women’s soccer’s upcoming match against Michigan State.

Maryland football’s Taulia Tagovailoa was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.