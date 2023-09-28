 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 9.28: Start time, TV info announced for Maryland men’s basketball at Villanova

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-West Virginia vs Maryland Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland men’s basketball’s game at Villanova on Nov. 17 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. and air on Fox Sports 1, it was announced Wednesday.

The contest, to be played on Villanova’s campus at Finneran Pavilion, is part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. The series pits Big Ten and Big East teams against each other and will feature eight games.

Additionally, the two conferences are close to finalizing an agreement to renew the Gavitt Games for the 2024-2025 season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

In other news

Andrew Chodes analyzed Maryland football’s defense’s early-season success.

Maryland volleyball overcame Rutgers, 3-1, on Wednesday. Brian Melanson had the story.

Ryan Martin previewed No. 8 Maryland field hockey’s match against No. 7 Rutgers.

Jack Perry examined Maryland women’s soccer’s upcoming match against Michigan State.

Maryland football’s Taulia Tagovailoa was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...