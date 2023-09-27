MM 9.27: Maryland men’s lacrosse earns commitment from 5-star prospect

Maryland men’s lacrosse earned a commitment Monday from class of 2025 five-star midfielder Christopher Alexis.

Alexis, listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, attends Salisbury School in Connecticut. As a sophomore, he tallied 18 goals, five assists and 15 ground balls in 12 games, helping lead Salisbury to a 14-2 record. He also plays club lacrosse with Sweetlax Florida.

In July, he was in College Park to take part in Main Stage, a lacrosse showcase for the top rising juniors in the country.

According to the National Lacrosse Federation, he was previously ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in his class, but has since slid to No. 19.

Alexis joins midfielder John Offutt and goalie Aidan Seibel, both of whom committed earlier this month, as the Terps’ top commits in the class of 2025.

In other news

Colin McNamara looked at Maryland football’s inconsistencies in the kicking game.

McNamara also shared the odds for every Big Ten football game this week.

Brian Melanson previewed Maryland volleyball’s upcoming match against Rutgers.

Jon Iacovacci recapped former Terps’ performances in week three of the NFL season.

Maryland men’s basketball landed at No. 25 in the Lindy’s Sports Preseason Poll.

The preseason chatter is getting louder.



Where do you think the Terps should be in the preseason polls? pic.twitter.com/0IBIva7GYz — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) September 26, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas finished second in WNBA MVP voting despite receiving the most first-place votes of any player.

The WNBA MVP race this season was CLOSE pic.twitter.com/9rx8ScxdIf — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2023

Former Terp Dontay Demus Jr. was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

We have signed WR Tarik Black and WR Dontay Demus Jr. to the practice squad.



We have also released G Kyle Fuller and TE Ben Mason from the practice squad.https://t.co/GmY0g8Ly8r — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 26, 2023

Maryland field hockey was ranked No. 8 in the most recent NFHCA coaches poll.

Maryland women’s gold placed fifth at the Molly Collegiate Invitational.