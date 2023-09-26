Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 5

With every Big Ten team in the midst of conference play, each game becomes more crucial as the conference standings shape up. Only four Big Ten teams remain undefeated through four weeks of play: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland — all of which reside in the East Division.

Here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: Odds are not available for Rutgers vs. Wagner. Wisconsin and Ohio State have bye weeks.

Saturday

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota (-12), 12 p.m.

O/U: 47.5

The Gophers looked solid to start the season, defeating Nebraska, 13-10, and Eastern Michigan, 25-6, before putting up a commendable fight against No. 15 North Carolina. But Minnesota fumbled away an opportunity to start 3-1 with an embarrassing loss to Northwestern — a team that won just one game last season — despite holding a 31-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. While Louisiana-Lafayette does not pose much of a threat to the Gophers, it seems their hopes of repeating last year’s success disintegrated.

No. 6 Penn State (-25.5) at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

O/U: 46

Both teams are coming off their biggest wins of the season. Northwestern pulled out an improbable comeback win in overtime, while the Nittany Lions destroyed then-No. 24 Iowa, 31-0. Northwestern, following its hazing scandal, was looking for any positive momentum as a program, while Penn State aimed to put the nation on notice. Both accomplished their goal last week.

With that being said, Penn State may put this game out of reach by the end of the first quarter.

No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 40

Although Michigan’s schedule has been about as easy as it gets thus far, the Wolverines allowed just 23 total points through the first four games while averaging 31.8 points per game. On the other side, Nebraska is on pace to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten once again. After losing their first two games of the season, the Cornhuskers defeated Northern Illinois, 35-11, and Louisiana Tech, 28-14. While Nebraska may be Michigan’s toughest opponent to this point, the Wolverines should yet again dominate.

Indiana at Maryland (-14), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 50.5

Indiana narrowly defeated Akron in overtime last week, despite being a 16-point favorite. The Hoosiers were powered by their running back duo of Jaylin Lucas and Christian Turner, who each have more than 100 rushing yards this season, but it was an uninspiring performance nonetheless. Maryland is fresh off a 31-9 win over Michigan State and should not have a problem improving to 5-0.

Illinois at Purdue (-1), 3:30 p.m.

O/U: 53.5

The trend of noncompetitive odds ends here, reflected by the single-point spread. Purdue has allowed 35 or more points in all three of its losses, while Illinois has scored more than 25 just once. This game may come down to the quarterback play, and Purdue’s Hudson Card has shown more promise thus far with 1,027 passing yards and six total touchdowns despite the team’s 1-3 record.

Michigan State at Iowa (-11.5), 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 36.5

Both teams were blown out last week, and now one of them has to bounce back. Michigan State is still recovering from the termination of Mel Tucker, while Iowa slid out of the AP Top 25 rankings following the Penn State bloodbath. The Hawkeyes and quarterback Cade McNamara still have the advantage, though.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.