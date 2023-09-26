MM 9.26: Start time, TV info revealed for Maryland at Ohio State football game

Maryland football’s game at Ohio State on Oct. 7 will kick off at noon and broadcast on Fox, it was announced Monday. The game will be featured as the network’s weekly Big Noon Saturday contest.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported in August that the game would start at 3:30 p.m. and stream on Peacock, but the Big Ten’s announcement Monday confirmed start times and broadcast information for every Oct. 7 game featuring a team from the conference.

This will be Maryland’s third game of the season broadcast on network television; It played both Charlotte and Michigan State on NBC.

The Buckeyes were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll after improving to 4-0 with a 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Maryland hosts Indiana this Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while Ohio State is on a bye this week.

Maryland women’s golf sits in fourth place after the first of two days of competition at The Molly Collegiate Invitational, with a score of 6-under-par. Senior Patricie Mackova led the team at 5-under-par.