Terps in the NFL: Diggs paces Bills wideouts again in blowout win

Only a couple miles from College Park, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs continued to produce for the reigning AFC East champions in a dominant win against the Washington Commanders.

Diggs has been the premier player in the Bills’ passing attack, with 12 targets, eight receptions and 111 yards in Sunday’s game. Diggs has been targeted 32 times in three games by quarterback Josh Allen and is in the top three of the league with 25 total receptions.

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore also continued his production by scoring the team’s sole touchdown of the game in 41-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore had 41 yards on three receptions in Sunday’s game — a good chunk of quarterback Justin Fields’ 99 passing yards. Despite the Bears’ struggling offense, Moore has made the most of his opportunities in three games.

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland had to navigate inclement weather, but managed to go 2-for-4 on field goal attempts against the New York Jets, hitting 48- and 51-yard field goals. Ryland is also still perfect on extra points this season.

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks had an up-and-down game in the Giants’ Thursday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks recorded a lowly tackling grade of 30.1 and surrendered his first career touchdown, but had a solid game in coverage other than that. He allowed three receptions while managing a 71.1 coverage grade, his best of the season. He also had a key pass breakup in the end zone.

So close to a Deonte Banks interception pic.twitter.com/B93SPhKrY2 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 22, 2023

Safety Darnell Savage continued to rack up tackles for the Green Bay Packers with seven total tackles — six solo — in a comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Savage received average grades from PFF and has 24 tackles on the season, which is tied for 27th in the league.

Other players