MM 9.25: Two Maryland tennis players compete at Milwaukee Tennis Classic

Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield represented Maryland women’s tennis in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic this past weekend.

Over the course of three days, the duo competed in two doubles matches, and four singles matches each.

Cadar and Brumfield split their doubles matches, defeating Virginia’s representatives, 6-2, before falling to the pair from SMU, 6-1.

In singles, they each split their two matches on day one. Cadar won her next two matches for a final singles record of 3-1, while Brumfield won one of her two matches.

Brumfield also took home the tournament’s sportsmanship award.

“Great weekend for Mary and Selma in Milwaukee,” head coach Katie Dougherty said. “Mary played some of the best tennis she’s played since she’s been at Maryland and Selma had three great wins and is in a great position heading into All-Americans next weekend. This was a great tournament for them playing top competition and I’m very pleased with where they are at this point in the fall.”

The Terps will be back in action at the ITA All-Americans in Cary, North Carolina, next weekend.

In other news

Maryland football took down Michigan State, 31-9, on Saturday. Andrew Chodes had the game story. Emmett Siegel provided his takeaways.

Siegel and Colin McNamara gave their thoughts on the victory on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland men’s soccer extended its winless streak to five games Sunday when it lost to Wisconsin, 1-0. Ryan Alonardo recapped the loss. Alonardo also shared what he thinks is behind the Terps’ slow start to the season.

Maryland women’s soccer fell to Ohio State, 1-0, on Sunday after conceding an own goal with less than a minute to go. Jack Parry had the story.

Maryland volleyball split its first two matches of Big Ten play. On Friday, the Terps lost in four sets to No. 19 Purdue, but responded with a sweep of Michigan on Sunday. Brian Melanson had both stories.

Maryland football received 20 votes in Sunday’s AP poll. It received 39 votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of the AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/5uN1MIXHxH — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 24, 2023

Maryland baseball earned a commitment from class of 2024 right-handed pitcher Braedy Peck (Warrenton, Va.).

I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Maryland! Thank you to God, my family, my coaches and everyone else who has helped me through this journey. #DirtyTerps@TerpsBaseball @Highland_BSBL @RichmondBraves pic.twitter.com/Beat0f326Y — braedypeck (@braedypeck) September 24, 2023

Four former Maryland field hockey players were named to the Pan American Games roster.

Four former Terps were named to the Pan American Games roster!



This group will travel to Santiago, Chile in late October to compete for the U.S.https://t.co/bm0QeRX1xg#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/MNJbrrN8Rf — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) September 22, 2023

Maryland women’s golf came in at No. 30 in the first Golfweek rankings of the season.