 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland football’s win over Michigan State

Listen to and watch the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast here.

By Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara
/ new

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara give their instant reactions to Maryland football’s 31-9 win over Michigan State to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

  • Takeaways from the Terps’ win
  • What went right for Maryland? What went wrong?
  • Are you more or less confident in Maryland’s team after four games?

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara on X for more content as well.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...