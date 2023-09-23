Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland football’s win over Michigan State

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara give their instant reactions to Maryland football’s 31-9 win over Michigan State to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.
On this episode
- Takeaways from the Terps’ win
- What went right for Maryland? What went wrong?
- Are you more or less confident in Maryland’s team after four games?
If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.
You can find Emmett Siegel and Colin McNamara on X for more content as well.
