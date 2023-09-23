How to watch Maryland football at Michigan State

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football gets its first road test of the season Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Terps are looking to improve to 4-0 after sweeping their nonconference slate. They have won only four conference games away from home over the past three seasons.

Michigan State is almost two weeks removed from head coach Mel Tucker’s dismissal and lost in a blowout to No. 8 Washington, 41-7, last Saturday.

Maryland has not won at Michigan State since 1950, but enters Saturday’s game as the favorite.

The numbers

Maryland’s record: 3-0, 0-0 Big Ten

Michigan State’s record: 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten

All-time series: Michigan State leads, 10-3

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -7.5, O/U 52.5

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.