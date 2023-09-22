Testudo Talk Podcast: Previewing Maryland’s Big Ten opener against Michigan State

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes preview Maryland football’s game against Michigan State and give their keys to the game.

On this episode

Thoughts on Michigan State’s off-the-field situation and how it will affect the game

How Maryland will need to adjust on the road

Can the Terps flip the script on their slow starts?

